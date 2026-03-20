Guardians' George Valera: Expected to start season on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera (calf) is highly likely to start the regular season on the injured list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Valera has been dealing with a strained left calf since early March, and it looks like the issue will put him on the sidelines to start the regular season. The 25-year-old left-hander had been competing with the likes of Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus for a starting spot in the outfield.
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