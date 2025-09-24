Valera entered Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers in the sixth inning after David Fry (face) was injured by a foul ball. Valera went 0-for-1 and finished the game as the designated hitter.

Fry suffered the injury when he fouled off an attempted bunt and was struck in the face. He was eventually carted off the field, and Valera inherited a 2-2 count and called out on strikes. The strikeout was charged to Fry. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt typically rotates bodies at DH. Valera starts against right-handers when the manager isn't using that spot for a regular position player. The Guardians are scheduled to face right-hander Jack Flaherty on Wednesday.