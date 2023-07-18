Valera will serve the final game of a six-game suspension Tuesday for Triple-A Columbus, Guardians Prospective reports.

Valera got into a dispute with an opposing catcher during an at-bat in a July 6 game at Nashville, which turned ugly with Valera eventually trying to throw punches while being restrained. It's been a year to forget thus far for the 22-year-old outfielder, as he has dealt with wrist and hamstring injuries while slashing .187/.319/.227 in 21 games for the Clippers.