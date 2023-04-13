Triple-A Columbus placed Valera (wrist) on its 7-day injured list April 2.
Valera underwent surgery on his right hand over the offseason and received a clean bill of health heading into spring training, but he aggravated the wrist in a Feb. 28 Cactus League game and remained sidelined for the rest of the Guardians' spring schedule. He's gradually increased his activities in the six weeks since, but it's not yet clear when he'll be ready to make his 2023 debut for Columbus. The outfielder will presumably join one of the Guardians' lower-level affiliates for a rehab assignment for a few games before rejoining Columbus.
More News
-
Guardians' George Valera: Sent down to Triple-A camp•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Doing bat-handling exercises•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Could require MRI•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Exits with wrist discomfort•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Recovered from offseason surgery•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Recovering from hand surgery•