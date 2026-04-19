Valera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Though he'll head to the bench while southpaw Trevor Rogers takes the hill for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Valera had been seeing fairly steady playing time against right-handed pitching since being activated from the injured list Monday. He started in four of the Guardians' previous five contests, going 4-for-14 with two doubles and two RBI.