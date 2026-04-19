Guardians' George Valera: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Though he'll head to the bench while southpaw Trevor Rogers takes the hill for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Valera had been seeing fairly steady playing time against right-handed pitching since being activated from the injured list Monday. He started in four of the Guardians' previous five contests, going 4-for-14 with two doubles and two RBI.
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