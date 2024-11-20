The Guardians designated Valera (knee) for assignment Tuesday.

Valera underwent surgery in September to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, and his absence is expected to extend into the first portion of the 2025 campaign. Rather than keeping him on the 40-man roster until then, the Guardians will attempt to pass the 24-year-old through waivers and hand his roster spot to fellow outfielder Petey Halpin.