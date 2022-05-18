Valera is batting just .229/.372/.352 with two homers and a 23:33 BB:K through 31 games for Double-A Akron this year.

It's nice that he's drawing walks at a healthy 18 percent clip, but that's about the only positive to be found in Valera's batting line. He hasn't homered since April 19, he hasn't put together a hitting streak longer than three games, and he hasn't collected a single stolen base. It could be that Cleveland was simply too aggressive in moving him up to Double-A last year, as he didn't do a whole lot then either (.747 OPS in 23 games). At just 21, he's still one of the younger players at that level. There's still a lot to like about Valera, but this first month-plus has done a lot to kill any notion that he might be on the fast track to the big leagues.