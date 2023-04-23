Gaddis, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus prior to Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins, came on in relief in the Guardians' 6-1 loss in Game 1 and struck out one over two perfect innings.

The appearance was Gaddis' fifth of the season with the big club but his first out of the bullpen after he had been included in the Opening Day rotation before being sent out to Columbus after posting a 7.64 and 1.58 WHIP across 17.2 innings through his first four starts. He'll likely be sent back to Columbus to continue making regular starts, but Gaddis doesn't look like he'll be the top choice to rejoin the big-league rotation if Cal Quantrill (leg) is forced to miss his next start.