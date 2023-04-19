Cleveland optioned Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old is being sent down to make room for infield prospect Brayan Rocchio on the 26-man active roster. Gaddis struggled for the most part over his four starts with the big club this season, logging a 7.64 ERA and 12:6 K:BB over 17.2 innings. The Guardians could turn to Gaddis to make starts again, but there are other internal options (Tanner Bibee, Xzavion Curry, Konnor Pilkington) that could get the chance before the right-hander receives another opportunity.
