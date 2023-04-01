Gaddis didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-4 win over the Mariners, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

While the right-hander was able to keep the ball in the park, Gaddis gave up plenty of loud contact as three of the five hits off him went for extra bases. He also produced only five swinging strikes among his 70 pitches, a poor recipe for future success. Gaddis will hold down the fort in the rotation for now while Triston McKenzie (shoulder) is sidelined, but another shaky start or two could cause him to get bumped aside, whether by another depth option like Konnor Pilkington or by a top prospect who has a hot start at Triple-A, such as Tanner Bibee.