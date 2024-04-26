Gaddis (1-0) earned the win, allowing a hit in two-thirds of an inning without being charged with a run Thursday versus the Red Sox. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Gaddis allowed an inherited runner to score, which cut the Guardians' lead to 5-4 at the time. He was able to escape the jam, and he was ultimately credited with the win despite being the third reliever to pitch after starter Triston McKenzie. Gaddis has not been charged with a run over 12.1 innings this season, adding a 16:3 K:BB and six holds across 13 appearances. The right-hander's strong start to the campaign has earned him a setup role, though Thursday's outing shows that he's trusted to work in any high-leverage situation.