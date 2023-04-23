The Guardians optioned Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
As expected, Gaddis will return to the minors after he was called up from Columbus to serve as the Guardians' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins. Though he turned in a scoreless two-inning relief appearance in Cleveland's 6-1 loss in Game 1, Gaddis' poor body of work in four starts with the big club earlier this season has removed him from consideration for a spot in the Guardians' rotation at this time. Instead, Logan Allen -- who was promoted from Triple-A to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with Miami -- will at least temporarily settle in as the Guardians' new No. 5 starter.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Called up, works in relief•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: No-decision in Tuesday's matinee•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Guardians-Tigers postponed•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Struggles in loss•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Fires six shutout frames•