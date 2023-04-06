Gaddis was tagged with a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday despite pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

Gaddis gave up four runs over 3.2 innings against Seattle in his season debut, but he was much improved against the A's. The right-hander gave up only one hit -- a Jesus Aguilar double -- and breezed through six innings on 77 pitches. He departed in line for the win, but Cleveland's bullpen couldn't hold the lead as the game eventually went into extra innings. Gaddis is in the rotation due to Triston McKenzie's arm injury, and his performance Wednesday will almost certainly earn him at least another start. His next outing may be more challenging, however, as it's tentatively lined up to come against the Yankees.