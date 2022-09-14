Gaddis is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Thursday versus the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gaddis is set to join the rotation for what will likely just be a spot start after Triston McKenzie was pushed back a day in the pitching schedule to Friday's series opener with the Twins. The rookie has previously made one start with the Guardians on Aug. 6, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings against Houston.