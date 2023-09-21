Gaddis will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for the Guardians on Thursday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gaddis will be taking over the rotation spot vacated by Tanner Bibee (hip), who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this week. Over 10 appearances (six starts) with Cleveland this season, Gaddis has put up a 4.85 ERA over 10 appearances. Gaddis might receive just the one start, as the Guardians are poised to get Shane Bieber (elbow) and Triston McKenzie (elbow) back from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.