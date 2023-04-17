Gaddis won't start against the Tigers on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Guardians and Tigers are set to make up the postponed game as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday. Gaddis will presumably start one of the two games for Cleveland, while Peyton Battenfield takes the hill for the other contest.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Struggles in loss•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Fires six shutout frames•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Second start awaits•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Early exit against M's•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Starting second game of season•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Expected to move into rotation•