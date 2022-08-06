Gaddis (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Guardians fell 9-3 to the Astros, coughing up eight runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Making his big-league debut, Gaddis tossed 45 of 79 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and pitched adequately against everyone except Trey Mancini. Unfortunately, the former Oriole tagged him for two homers in two at-bats, with the second blast being a grand slam. The 24-year-old right-hander might get another start or two for Cleveland due a lack of currently healthy alternatives, but with Cody Morris (shoulder) having shifted his rehab to Triple-A this week and Aaron Civale (wrist) ready to begin his own rehab assignment, Gaddis' window for establishing himself in the rotation could close quickly.