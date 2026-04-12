Gaddis (forearm) is with the Guardians on the road in Atlanta, MLB.com reports.

Gaddis, who remains on the 15-day injured list, has made five rehab appearances (4.1 IP) with Triple-A Columbus. That the right-hander joined the major-league club is a signal he could be activated at some point during the road trip. After the weekend series in Atlanta, the Guardians begin a three-game set Monday in St. Louis.