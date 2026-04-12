Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Joins club on road
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaddis (forearm) is with the Guardians on the road in Atlanta, MLB.com reports.
Gaddis, who remains on the 15-day injured list, has made five rehab appearances (4.1 IP) with Triple-A Columbus. That the right-hander joined the major-league club is a signal he could be activated at some point during the road trip. After the weekend series in Atlanta, the Guardians begin a three-game set Monday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Scoreless frame in rehab outing•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Lands on injured list•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Pitching in spring game Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Slated to open season on IL•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Live BP session scheduled•