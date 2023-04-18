Gaddis didn't factor into the decision in a 4-3 loss to the Tigers during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings, striking out one.
The 25-year-old was able to last at least five frames for the second time in four starts to begin the year, but Gaddis hasn't done much more than take a bit of pressure off the bullpen. His 7.64 ERA and 12:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings aren't impressive, but unless the Guardians accelerate their internal timeline for promoting a prospect like Tanner Bibee, Gaddis will likely keep his spot in the rotation. His next turn lines up for a potential weekend start at home against the Marlins.
