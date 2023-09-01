Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gaddis picked up a win in a three-inning relief outing in his last appearance but now finds himself back in the minors following the Guardians' waiver claim bonanza. He's posted a 4.85 ERA over 10 appearances (six starts) for Cleveland this season.
