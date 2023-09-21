Gaddis was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his start Thursday versus the Orioles.
Gaddis has struggled to a 6.14 ERA in 73.1 innings this season at the Triple-A level and owns an ugly 6.99 ERA and 28:15 K:BB in 46.1 career major-league frames. The 25-year-old right-hander is not a recommended fantasy streamer against Baltimore.
