The Guardians optioned Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Gaddis was sent back to the minors one day after being called up to serve as the 27th man for the Guardians' doubleheader with the Dodgers. The 25-year-old worked 4.2 innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's 9-3 loss, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout.
