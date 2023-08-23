The Guardians optioned Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Gaddis was called up from Columbus and was designated as the Guardians' 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Tigers, but he didn't appear in either contest before being returned to the minors a day later. He went on to appear out of the bullpen for Columbus on Sunday, giving up one run over two innings in a 9-2 loss to Syracuse.