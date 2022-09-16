Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Gaddis made his second major-league start Thursday against the Astros but gave up seven runs in four innings. He's now given up 15 runs in 7.1 innings over two appearances with the Guardians and will head back to the minors after Carlos Vargas was recalled Friday.
