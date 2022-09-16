Gaddis (0-2) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the White Sox.

Gaddis was called up to make his second start in the majors, but he served up five homers in the disastrous appearance. He's pitched well with Triple-A Columbus this season, maintaining a 3.93 ERA with a 43:15 K:BB across 34.1 innings. However, Gaddis has now surrendered seven home runs across his first 7.1 frames in the majors. Thursday's appearance was likely just a spot start, and the results didn't help his case to stick with Cleveland in the short term.