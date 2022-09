Gaddis is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus and start Thursday versus the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gaddis is set to replace Triston McKenzie on the mound Thursday after McKenzie had his next start pushed back a day to Friday's series opener with the Twins. Gaddis has made one start with the Guardians this season, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings Aug. 6 against the Astros.