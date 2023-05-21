Gaddis is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Monday against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gaddis has a 6.86 ERA across 19.2 innings for Cleveland this season and will rejoin the big-league rotation for the series opener versus Chicago. The 25-year-old isn't guaranteed to stick in the rotation beyond Monday's contest, especially with Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) on rehab assignments and nearing their returns from the injured list.