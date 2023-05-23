Gaddis (1-1) earned the win Monday, tossing six scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and one walk during a 3-0 win over the White Sox. He struck out four.

After a month at Triple-A Columbus, Gaddis was called up to the big-league club ahead of Monday's contest and made his sixth start of the season. It was the second time he completed at least six scoreless frames, lowering his ERA from 6.86 to 5.26. Gaddis hasn't been a major strikeout pitcher yet, but he's been able to take care of business more often than not in 2023, as the majority of the damage done to his ERA came during a tumultuous outing versus the Yankees on April 11. Gaddis figures to get at least one more turn in the rotation after his stellar outing against Chicago, but he's not guaranteed a spot in the rotation when Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and (Aaron Civale) finish their rehab assignments.