Gaddis (forearm) is highly likely to begin the regular season on the injured list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gaddis has been making steady progress since reporting forearm tightness at the beginning of March and was even cleared to throw live BP earlier this week. However, he'll likely start the new campaign on the sidelines, which would create opportunities for players like Shawn Armstrong, Erik Sabrowski or Matt Festa to see high-leverage work.