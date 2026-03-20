Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Slated to open season on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaddis (forearm) is highly likely to begin the regular season on the injured list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Gaddis has been making steady progress since reporting forearm tightness at the beginning of March and was even cleared to throw live BP earlier this week. However, he'll likely start the new campaign on the sidelines, which would create opportunities for players like Shawn Armstrong, Erik Sabrowski or Matt Festa to see high-leverage work.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Live BP session scheduled•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Throws off mound•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: MRI on forearm is negative•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Picks up third save•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Notches second save•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Snags first save of season•