Gaddis allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Cade Smith had a 23-pitch outing Friday, so Gaddis got the save opportunity in this contest. He did well, throwing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes to convert his first save of 2025. Primarily a setup man in the first half, Gaddis now has a chance to be part of a closing committee after Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. Gaddis has taken a step back this season, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB with 22 holds and three blown saves over 46.1 innings, but he's still been good enough to maintain high-leverage usage throughout 2025.