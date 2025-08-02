Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Snags first save of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaddis allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.
Cade Smith had a 23-pitch outing Friday, so Gaddis got the save opportunity in this contest. He did well, throwing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes to convert his first save of 2025. Primarily a setup man in the first half, Gaddis now has a chance to be part of a closing committee after Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. Gaddis has taken a step back this season, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB with 22 holds and three blown saves over 46.1 innings, but he's still been good enough to maintain high-leverage usage throughout 2025.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Experienced cramping•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Back from bereavement list•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Remains unscored upon•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Grabs sixth win•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Snags extra-inning win•