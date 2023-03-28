Gaddis will start for the Guardians on Friday against the Mariners, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Not only is Gaddis replacing the injured Triston McKenzie (shoulder) in the rotation, he'll also take the ball in the second game of the season in McKenzie's vacated spot. Gaddis has piled up a good number of strikeouts in the minors, but he's struggled against lefties and with the home run ball. Fantasy managers should probably look in another direction.
