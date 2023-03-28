Gaddis is scheduled to start the Guardians' second game of the season Friday versus the Mariners in Seattle, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gaddis appeared poised to open the season in a long-relief role, but he'll end up moving into Cleveland's rotation as a replacement for Triston McKenzie (shoulder), who could be sidelined for up to eight weeks. Gaddis has piled up a good number of strikeouts in the minors, but he's struggled against lefties and with keeping the ball in the yard. Fantasy managers should probably look in another direction.