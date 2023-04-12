Gaddis (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Gaddis has pitched poorly in two of his three starts to begin the year, with the one exception being six shutout innings against the rebuilding Athletics last Wednesday. The right-hander was staked a 2-0 lead, but he gave up a run in the second and five more in the third with three of them coming on a blast by Franchy Cordero. He'd allow two more in the fourth without getting an out to see his ERA balloon to 8.53 on the season. Gaddis is lined up to face the Tigers early next week.