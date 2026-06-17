Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Tagged with loss in relief

Gaddis (1-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Brewers after allowing a run and a hit over one inning of work. He didn't strike out anyone.

Gaddis has been a reliable bullpen arm for the Guardians all season long, but he was tagged with the loss in this one after giving up the game-winning homer to Garrett Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gaddis has allowed runs in two of hs last four outings, but he should remain a trustworthy option in Cleveland's bullpen. Over his last 13 appearances and 12.2 innings, Gaddis has a 1.42 ERA and 0.87 WHIP while recording eight holds and going 1-for-2 in save chances.