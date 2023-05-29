Gaddis did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Gaddis allowed three solo home runs to the Cardinals but was let off the hook thanks to a walk-off, two-run double by Jose Ramirez. The right-hander sports a 5.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across six starts (28.1 innings), but he's likely transitioning to a relief role or heading back to Triple-A Columbus soon, as Aaron Civale (oblique) and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) are both nearing a return to MLB.