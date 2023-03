Gaddis has been informed he's made the Opening Day roster for the Guardians, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Gaddis was roughed up for 15 runs in just 7.1 innings last year in two appearances -- good for an 18.41 ERA -- but he has pitched well in the Cactus League with a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings with a 17:3 K:BB and even 1.00 WHIP. He'll likely be a multi-inning option for low-leverage situations to begin 2023.