Triple-A Columbus placed Gibaut on its 7-day injured list Monday with a dislocated finger on his right hand.

Prior to landing on the IL, the veteran reliever made seven appearances this season for Columbus this season, giving up six earned runs while striking out nine over 7.2 innings. Gibaut previously made three appearances in the majors with the Twins in 2021, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot will make it difficult for him to earn a call-up to Cleveland at any point in 2022.