The Guardians acquired Hamilton from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for catcher Sandy Leon.

Neither player was on the 40-man roster, so Hamilton and Leon will merely swap spots with the respective Triple-A affiliates of their new organization. Hamilton had previously made one appearance out of the big-league bullpen June 4 in Toronto, when he joined the roster as a replacement player. Over 28.2 innings at Triple-A St. Paul this season, he produced a 2.20 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB.