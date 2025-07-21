LaViolette is unlikely to play affiliated ball in 2025, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old LaViolette was selected 27th overall by the Guardians out of Texas A&M in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, He had surgery for a broken hand suffered earlier this year in the SEC Tournament but was able to play for the Aggies in quarterfinals against LSU. The Guardians are pleased with the progress of the hand, and LaViolette is expected to attend the organization's player development complex in Arizona later this summer.