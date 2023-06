Arias received an 80-game suspension Friday for testing positive for violating Major League Baseball's Join Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Arias has posted a 6.05 ERA in 38.2 innings of work with a 1.34 WHIP in 12 appearances with High-A Lake County, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. The southpaw could return at the end of the 2023 season, but likely won't be ready to pitch again until the start of 2024.