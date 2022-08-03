Chourio is hitting .301/.471/.398 with a homer and 12 steals through 30 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The speed and approach are sticking out right now, and the latter is particularly impressive for a 17-year-old -- Chourio is third in the circuit in walks with 33, and he's struck out only 16 times. Of course, this is a foreign rookie-level league full of fellow 17-year-olds, so Chourio will have to show that he can sustain this sort of performance (and grow his power) when he comes stateside. His big brother, Jackson Chourio, is similarly built and has popped up as one of baseball's most exciting prospects this year, and Jaison is just one year behind him.