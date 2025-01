The Guardians signed Anchia to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Anchia's agent, Gavin Kahn, broke the news. The 27-year-old catcher spent the 2024 season at Double-A Arkansas in the Mariners organization, slashing just .210/.246/.358 with nine home runs over 85 games. Anchia has yet to reach the major-league level and is unlikely to do so in 2025.