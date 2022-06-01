Karinchak (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Karinchak dealt with arm stiffness late in spring training and was shut down from throwing to begin the regular season after being diagnosed with a shoulder strain. The right-hander isn't eligible to return until next week since he's on the 60-day injured list, but his rehab assignment should be the final step in his recovery process. Karinchak converted 11 of 16 save chances last year but will likely work in a setup role for the Guardians once he's healthy since Emmanuel Clase has performed well as the team's closer in 2022.
