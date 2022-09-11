Karinchak picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Twins. He struck out three in one scoreless inning with two walks and no hits allowed.

With Emmanuel Clase unavailable after recording the save in each of the previous two games, Karinchak stepped in and shut the door for his second save. The 26-year-old allowed two runners to reach base via the walk, but he struck out the other three batters he faced, giving him 47 punchouts in just 28.2 innings. Karinchak owns a strong 1.57 ERA to go along with a 1.15 WHIP on the season.