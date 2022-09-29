Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side to earn the extra-inning win over the Rays on Wednesday.

Karinchak needed 15 pitches (10 strikes) to keep the game tied at 1-1 in the 10th inning, and Amed Rosario delivered a walkoff single in the bottom half of the frame. Over his last six innings, Karinchak has a 9:1 K:BB and he's allowed only two hits without surrendering a run. The righty owns a 1.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB with three saves, eight holds and a blown save through 37.1 innings this year.