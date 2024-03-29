The Guardians placed Karinchak on the 60-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.

According to MLB.com, Karinchak reported to camp dealing with right shoulder fatigue, but he made enough progress to get clearance to begin a throwing program March 11. The Guardians' decision to have Karinchak open the season on the 60-day IL perhaps signals that his throwing sessions aren't going as well as hoped, as he won't be eligible to make his 2024 debut until late May. Karinchak will likely continue to build back up at the Guardians' spring training facility in Arizona over the next few weeks before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.