Karinchak (0-4) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings, taking the loss and a blown save Tuesday versus the Yankees.

Karinchak relieved starter Tanner Bibee with one out in the sixth inning and promptly allowed an inherited runner to score on Anthony Rizzo's single. Willie Calhoun added a one-out solo home run in the seventh, putting the Yankees ahead and saddling Karinchak with his fourth loss in 16 appearances. The right-handed reliever has given up six runs over 7.1 innings in his last seven appearances, and he now has a poor 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 15.1 innings overall. To make matters worse, Karinchak's got a 6.89 FIP and .212 BABIP, which suggests that he's not a victim of bad luck here. He may be at risk of losing a high-leverage role once Sam Hentges (shoulder) is ready to return.