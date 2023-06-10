Karinchak was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Karinchak's 32 appearances are tied for the league lead, and while he hasn't been as dominant this season, his 3.90 ERA is still a solid mark. He does have a career-high 16.1 percent walk rate, however, and while his 32.2 percent strikeout rate would be high for most pitchers, it's a career low in his case. His demotion may not be performance-related, however, as the Guardians may simply be looking to bring in some fresh arms. Karinchak has options remaining and has pitched on five of the last seven days, so he was unlikely to be an option for the next game or two. Tim Herrin was called up to take his place in the bullpen.