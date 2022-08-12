Karinchak was placed on the restricted list Friday.
Karinchak is unvaccinated and will be unable to travel with the Guardians for their weekend series in Toronto. The right-hander should rejoin the team ahead of Monday's series opener against the Tigers, while Peyton Battenfield's contract was selected to provide additional bullpen depth this weekend.
