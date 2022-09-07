Karinchak struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Regular closer Emmanuel Clase had pitched three straight days, so he was presumably unavailable Tuesday. Karinchak stepped up and needed just 12 pitches (eight strikes) to deliver his first save of the season. He had a rough return to the majors with three runs allowed in his first two appearances, but Karinchak has since rattled off a 24-inning scoreless streak with a save, four holds and a win in his last 22 outings. For the year, he has a 1.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 26 innings while reclaiming a setup role in a strong Guardians bullpen.